Two crashes at the same incident left three people dead and four with injuries in Pike County Monday.
According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, the crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. on County Road 2276. The crash involved a semi-truck and two cars.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed Michael Sanders, 17, of Goshen, was killed when the 2008 Nissan Sentra he was driving struck the trailer of a 2005 Freightliner that was entering the roadway on Pike County 2276. A passenger, Denny Strickland, 18, of Luverne was also killed during the crash. Two other passengers in the Nissan were injured and transported to local hospitals.
Moments after the initial crash, the driver of the Freightliner, West Wheeler, 70, of Troy, exited his vehicle, and was struck by a 2007 Mercedes C230 driven by Wesley Lavon Person Jr., 23, of Goshen. Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes, along with his passenger and a passenger in the Freightliner, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The crash occurred approximately 1.5 miles west of Henderson.
The accident is still under investigation by ALEA. No additional information is available at this time.
