Through her lens, a Dothan photographer is showing how daily life has changed for local families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Life has changed dramatically for most individuals trying to navigate the new normal of living through a global public health emergency that has confined them at home.
Kimberly Thomas, owner of Dear Violet Photography, is used to capturing people at their best, but was inspired by a New York State photographer to document this season of life for people, too.
“It just looked like a way to bring some joy into some people’s lives during this time,” Thomas said. “I think it also shows other people in the area that we’re all still alive and we’re all trying our best to get through these challenging times and make the best of it as much as we can.”
She traveled to several neighborhoods on Dothan’s west side to capture the moment in time, staying at least 10 feet away.
“It’s so different. It’s so historic. I feel like it’s important to remember it someway,” she said. “I feel like families will look back on this and have unique memories.”
For almost 30 families, Thomas set a time to drive by their home to capture a single shot.
The families had the freedom to be creative in how they were being portrayed.
“This is more about seeing families in their natural environment with some artistic direction,” she said. “They were so excited and they were coming up with ideas. I feel like they were kind of planning out what they wanted to do. When I got there, they were ready to go and excited about it.”
Thomas did some directing to avoid harsh lighting and make sure everyone was posed in a flattering way.
Many sat on their front porch or lawn waving, while others brought props with them – laptops, books, and musical instruments – to visually demonstrate what they do while on lockdown with their own twists. Two girls even showed off their kite-flying and hula hooping skills for the camera.
“There’s just not a lot going on. It’s fun to do something different in the middle of a bunch of monotony,” she said.
Thomas said she is offering families a free image, but donations are appreciated. She is continuing the project for Dothan families residing on the west side of the city. Interested parties can contact her through her website, dearvioletphotography.com.
Her body of work can be found here.
