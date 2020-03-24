dot generic restaurant 2 generic.JPG
The Wiregrass restaurants below are currently open and ready to serve your family via pickup and delivery! Call or visit their websites for menu and delivery information.

Restaurant Pickup Delivery Phone Address Website
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking Yes Yes 334-793-3000 4930 West State Hwy. 52, Dothan facebook.com/intaylorplaza/
Beef O Bradys Yes Yes 334-678-0010 2743 Montgomery Hwy #1010, Dothan beefobradys.com/dothan
Beef O Bradys Yes Yes 334-348-9464 621 Boll Weevil Cir Suite 32-A, Enterprise beefobradys.com/enterprise
Bojangles Yes No 334-699-6838 2794 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan bojangles.com
Bojangles Yes No 334-479-0350 1074 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan bojangles.com
Cactus Flower Cafe Yes Yes 334-984-0717 5412 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan facebook.com/CactusFlowerCafeDothan
Cookies Corner Cafe Yes No 334-678-8242 201 6th Ave, Dothan
Cracker Barrel Yes Yes 334-673-8454 3431 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan crackerbarrel.com
Dakota Coffee Works Yes Yes 334-699-2555 4440 W. Main St, Dothan dakotacoffeeworks.com
Dakota Coffee Works Yes Yes 334-363-5500 5 North Point Parkway, Enterprise dakotacoffeeworks.com
Dobb's BBQ Yes No 334-794-5195 2636 South Oates St, Dothan
Full Moon BBQ Yes No 334-446-4322 3826 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan fullmoonbbq.com
My Pie Pizza Yes No 334-305-0100 3835 W. Main St. Suite 3, Dothan pizzayourway.com
Old Mill Yes No 334-794-8530 2557 Murphy Mill Rd., Dothan oldmilldothan.com
Rock-N-Roll Sushi Yes Yes 334-596-5659 103 Apple Ave. Suite 2, Dothan rocknrollsushi.com
Stix & Cones/Dothan Ice Cream Co Yes Yes 334-305-0111 123 N. Foster St, Dothan dothanicecream.com
Texas Roadhouse Yes No 334-792-5826 3730 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan texasroadhouse.com
The Byrd Feeder Yes Yes 334-791-0877 1971 S. Brannon Stand Rd, Dothan thebyrdfeedermeals.com
Things and Wings Yes No 334-673-9464 All 3 Locations bit.ly/thingsnwings

