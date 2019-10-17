After several weeks of drought, the Wiregrass can expect a second round of rain in a week as a tropical system projects to affect the area this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued tropical storm warnings for much of the Florida Panhandle ahead of a developing low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters believe the low will move northeasterly rapidly, affecting the Panhandle and the Wiregrass by Friday night or Saturday morning.
The system, dubbed Tropical Depression 16 as of Thursday afternoon, would be called Nestor if it reaches tropical storm status.
Forecasters currently predict the Wiregrass will see some heavy downpours, according to Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency director Chris Judah. The greatest potential of tropical storm-force winds lies south of Interstate 10, and the greatest threat of tornadoes lies east of the storm’s track, according to the National Weather Service.
While some heavy rains are expected with the storm, especially after 1 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts no significant chances of flash flooding with the system. Judah said meteorologists were still trying to determine how much rain the Wiregrass could expect, though Coffee County EMA deputy director Grant Lyons noted his county could expect 1 to 2 inches.
Judah said residents should conduct their normal preparations for the storm, such as gassing up cars and charging cell phones. Since the rain seems to be the biggest threat locally, he reminded residents to drive carefully and with lights on during inclement weather.
