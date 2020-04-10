A million-dollar high-speed internet expansion project will bring service around rural Wiregrass towns by June 2022, according to Wiregrass Electric Cooperative.
Troy Cablevision will reach areas around Madrid, Slocomb, Hartford, Black, Samson, Coffee Springs, and between Sardis and Bell Creeks in extreme southeastern Coffee County, according to a map on WEC’s website. The expansion comes with assistance from a $1.38 million grant recently awarded from the state’s Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund.
“We are beyond excited to obtain another grant through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund. Broadband internet services are a utility that is a necessity to operate in today’s society,” said Jake Cowen, Troy Cable general manager. “Partnerships like the one we have with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative and available state grant funding ensure rural residents aren’t left behind in the technological divide. We look forward to expanding these services soon."
Troy Cable projects to launch the new expansion project during the third quarter of 2020.
As part of the Broadband for the Wiregrass partnership, Troy Cable will utilize WEC’s valuable rights-of-way to extend fiber to as many residents as possible to include approximately 1,190 households and 80 businesses in Houston, Coffee, Geneva, and Covington counties.
“We’re so thankful this partnership continues to be fruitful for the Wiregrass,” said Brad Kimbro, WEC chief operating officer. “Expanding broadband allows residents here — many of them our members — to compete educationally and economically while ensuring they have access to quality-of-life boosters like telemedicine and entertainment options.”
The grant was the largest one of 20 announced two weeks ago as part of another round of allocations from the fund. This is the second grant awarded to Troy Cable through the partnership.
Troy Cable is currently building a fiber network that will reach 957 homes and businesses in Houston and Geneva counties with the assistance of a $575,115 grant obtained last year. Troy Cable is expected to complete that expansion project by December of this year.
Readers can find exact locations of where Troy Cable is expanding service using its interactive map at www.wiregrass.coop/fiber-location-map/
“Wiregrass Electric Cooperative began in 1939 as an effort to bring electricity to rural areas where other power providers would not serve due to cost concerns,” added Les Moreland, Wiregrass Electric CEO. “More than 80 years later, we find ourselves in a similar situation in regards to broadband internet access. We are pleased to partner with Troy Cable in the expansion of this valuable utility, which will improve the service options available to many of our members.”
The Alabama State Legislature created the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund in 2018 in an effort to help internet service providers expand to underserved areas. The statute allows the state to fund up to 35% of a project’s cost, encouraging more investment in fiber in rural areas.
