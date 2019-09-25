Seven members of Troy University’s Sigma Chi fraternity, which was suspended over allegations of hazing, now face disciplinary procedures.
The Tropolitan reported that a university statement says the students' cases will be handled through the school's judicial process.
No names have been released but the students are members of the Sigma Chi fraternity, which school officials say will remain on suspension through the end of the fall semester.
The fraternity was suspended on Sept. 9 following allegations of hazing. Officials haven't given any details about what happened, but say an investigation corroborated the allegations.
The chapter has to perform community service work and complete education on hazing prevention.
