A one-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in Jackson County, Florida, claimed the life of a Florida man and severely injured a Dothan man.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Harry Henry Godwin of Bradenton, Florida, was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus on County Road 162 when his car veered across the road and struck multiple trees. Godwin passed away from the injuries he sustained.

The accident critically injured 44-year-old James Anthony McDonald of Dothan and seriously injured 31-year-old Tavoris D. Long of Bessemer. Both were transported to Southeast Health in Dothan.

The accident occurred at 4:55 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 162 and Dudley Road, about 4 miles from another fatal accident that killed one at the intersection of County Road 162 and U.S. Highway 231 Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Fire and Rescue Department and the Air Heart Helicopter also responded to the accident.

