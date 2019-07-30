It may have been years since a Cottonwood street has received a large-scale facelift, but that will change soon thanks to two separate projects.
The first initiative will resurface Dyras Street from Alabama Highway 53 (Cottonwood Road) to just north of Grove Street, a stretch of road that approaches one mile. The second project will resurface and widen Houston Street from Grove Street to Houston County Road 55 and includes some amenities for pedestrians, said Cottonwood Mayor Ken Hamilton.
Two separate grants – a Community Development Block Grant worth about $280,000 and an Alabama Department of Transportation grant – triggered the projects. Hamilton said officials from the town of about 1,300 people have attempted to secure grants for years, and their efforts have finally paid off.
“We applied for these grants for years and years … and then the Lord blessed us with both,” he said. “It’s our first time to qualify and see some road improvements. (Road resurfacing) is a very expensive process, and it’s tough for small towns like Cottonwood to do it without help.”
Both projects address important thoroughfares in Cottonwood, Hamilton said. Several homes dot Dyras Street, and the road serves as a detour route when events like parades affect Cottonwood Road.
Cottonwood Elementary and Cottonwood High schools border Houston Street, and the widening will ease bus traffic concerns, Hamilton added.
The town receives some funding from gas taxes, which it uses to patch potholes and occasionally dig up and repave small sections of city streets. The two new projects will be the largest efforts in years with the exception of ALDOT’s resurfacing of Cottonwood Road, a state highway, a few years ago.
Hamilton anticipates the Dyras Street project will begin in early fall if bids remain within budget, while the Houston Street project will begin sometime after that.
