Traffic through Dothan’s busiest intersections will get tougher to navigate beginning Monday as construction crews close two lanes on U.S. Highway 84 near Ross Clark Circle and Honeysuckle Road.
The three-week project will replace a sewerage line that runs along the western side of Ross Clark Circle near Krispy Kreme and past the Hop-In gas station at the corner of Honeysuckle and Highway 84. Crews must replace the aging line before a project to expand both U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle from four to six lanes occurs, said Charles Metzger, Dothan Public Works director.
The effort affects the right turn lane that motorists use to travel south on both Honeysuckle and the Circle and the right eastbound lane. Metzger said drivers will be able to turn right onto those roads, but it will be out of any available eastbound lanes.
“People will need to really pay attention. It will cause a backup, especially during high traffic times,” he said.
If weather permits, the contractor could complete the project in less than three weeks.
Since the initiative involves sewerage, crews could not work on it at night effectively, Metzger said, adding that crews will address the project in sections, beginning near Ross Clark Circle and moving westward.
Eastbound traffic could use a variety of different routes to avoid the area.
Those needing to access the southern side of Honeysuckle or Ross Clark Circle could turn right on Brannon Stand Road then left on Fortner Street.
Those who want to go to the northern side could turn left onto John D. Odom Road or Shady Lane and then right onto Whatley Drive, Metzger said.
Plenty of signage, including message boards, will warn motorists of the impending lane reductions, Metzger noted.
