Two people, one from Crenshaw County and the other from Geneva County, have died in separate traffic accidents.
A two-vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. on Friday claimed the life of Deborah Pugh, 46, of Luverne.
Pugh was killed when the 2004 Ford Mustang she was operating struck a 2006 Chrysler minivan.
Pugh was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred on Pike County Road 2238, 2.5 miles east of Goshen.
A two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. on Friday claimed the life of a Geneva County man.
Ronald Jay Spires, 48, of Hartford was killed when the 2014 Nissan Titan he was operating was struck by a 2005 Ford Ranger. Spires was not using a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. Spires was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Ranger was transported to Flowers Hospital by Wicksburg Rescue with life-threatening injuries. The accident occurred in Houston County at the intersection of Alabama 123 and Judge Logue Road, 6 miles north of Hartford.
Nothing further is available as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate both accidents.
