Two Opp softball coaches were reportedly thrown out of a Dixie Ponytail State Tournament game Sunday evening, according to WSFA.
The incident occurred in Florence at Underwood Recreational Park in a game between Opp and Montgomery American.
Details are unclear, but Dixie Softball officials confirmed the incident to WSFA.
For more on the incident, read the full story at WSFA.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.