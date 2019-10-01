road generic
Metro Creative

Almost a year after Hurricane Michael destroyed the roadway in Mexico Beach, U.S. Highway 98 has reopened.

According to reports, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reopened the road Tuesday, which extends from 15th Street to the county line.

Local businesses have suffered due to the road closure, but the reopening will give business owners a boost.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said that FDOT officials will continue to make repairs to the roadway until it’s finished.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments