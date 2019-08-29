If a person in Ozark finds themselves in need of a ride, there should now be someone around to help people get where they would like to go.
The rideshare app Uber, well-known for connecting drivers and passengers, now has drivers for service in Ozark, according to the Downtown Ozark Facebook page.
The Uber app connects people who need a ride with other people that provide a ride for a fee. The app uses the phone’s location finder to pair the ride-seeker with the nearest Uber driver. Payment is made directly through the app, according to information from the Uber website.
Uber became available to Alabama in July of 2018.
