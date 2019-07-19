Unemployment rates rose significantly for practically all Alabama counties from May to June, fueled in part by more workers entering the civilian labor force.
Unemployment rates increased anywhere from .4 percent to 1.4 percent in counties throughout Alabama. Houston County’s unemployment rate increased from 2.9 percent in May to 3.5 percent in June.
Other nearby counties experienced similar increases. Henry County’s rate increased from 3.5 to 4.1 percent, Coffee County from 2.8 to 3.3 percent; Geneva County from 2.8 to 3.3 percent and Dale County from 3.0 to 3.6 percent.
In Houston County, 218 more people were considered unemployed in June when compared to May, while 183 more people are considered part of the county’s civilian labor force. The 3.5 percent rate in Houston County is a considerable improvement from its 4.7 percent rate during the same time period a year ago. According to numbers provided by the Alabama Department of Labor, 508 more people are considered employed than during June of 2018 while 685 more people have entered the civilian labor force.
Overall, Alabama’s rate increases from 2.9 percent to 3.5 percent. However, when factoring seasonal patterns of employment, the rate decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent. About 45,000 more Alabamians are considered employed when compared to the same time period a year ago.
Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before,” Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a prepared release. “There are over 37,000 more jobs in Alabama today than a year ago. Those jobs are coming with the second highest average weekly earnings in history. Workers are earning an extra $44.76 per week than they were a year ago and $21.91 more than they were just last month. Two of our employment sectors saw their highest average weekly earnings: the trade, transportation, and utilities sector and the professional and business services sector. So not only are we gaining jobs, but Alabamians are bringing home more in their paychecks.”
Total private industry average weekly earnings measured $860.73 in June, up from $838.82 in May and $815.97 in June 2018.
For production workers, the average manufacturing workweek hours were up by 30 minutes over the month and declined by 24 minutes over the year.
