When 80-year-old Billy Griffin climbed onto his home’s roof one windy December morning to sweep off the fallen leaves, he didn’t consider that he might be the one swept off his roof that day.
His wife Clyde Griffin certainly didn’t anticipate finding her husband on the concrete walkway beside their house as she arrived from her Sunday school Christmas luncheon.
“He done it because he knew I was going to be gone; he knew I wouldn’t let him,” she said reproachfully, side-eyeing her husband as she spoke. “He had fallen off that roof on there and hit the two-by-four fence we had beside it, so that’s why he’s here.”
By here, Clyde was referring to Dothan’s Encompass Health Rehabilitation Center, where she and her husband have stayed since arriving there on Dec. 11.
Billy sustained minor fractures in his back, his ribs, and shoulder blade because of the 14-foot drop and has had to receive in-patient care at the clinic alongside his wife, who was allowed to stay with him.
“He’s 80 years old, he knows better. It makes me want to spank him,” Clyde snickered.
Billy promised he would never crawl onto another house again.
While the Webb residents didn’t imagine they would be spending the better part of the holiday season inside a clinic with physical therapists helping Billy to regain some physical independence, Clyde said she didn’t mind.
“It’s helping him. The therapy has been so good for him,” Clyde said. “When we came in here, he was so stiff in his arm, he couldn’t move it. He’s just improving all the way around.”
As unexpected as their circumstances have gotten, the man in the velvet red blazer – Mike Schmitz – had another surprise for the Griffins when he visited the rehabilitation area with helpers pushing trolleys filled with large gift baskets.
“We know that (they) gives you great care, but who wants to be here during Christmastime? So we just wanted to share a little bit of Christmas spirit with you guys,” Schmitz, Dothan City School’s board chairman, said to several patients at the rehab center. “I went a little bit overboard this year, so I apologize they’re so big. I got a little bit enthusiastic.”
Decorative cloth baskets were filled to the brim with gourmet crackers, dipping sauces, olives, chocolates and more – a gift received well by patients.
“That is so nice,” Clyde said “Mr. Schmitz does a lot of nice things and this is just another one.”
The Griffins won’t be returning home until Christmas Eve, which makes them luckier than some of the 50 other patients who will have to remain in the rehab over Christmas. Schmitz, who has been handing out gifts to the rehab’s patients for five years now, had gift baskets for all of them.
Their Christmas plans are only slightly disturbed as they won’t be able to join their family on the eve or cook dinner. Thankfully, however, Clyde said she’s already baked her holiday Victorian fruit cake – a 60-year family Christmas tradition – and will host her daughters’ families at their home on Christmas Day.
“I can’t hardly wait,” she said.
