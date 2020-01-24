Wiregrass United Way ended its memorable campaign season Friday with a royal flush.
A last minute $5,000 donation from a corporate sponsor Thursday helped the organization surpass its ambitious “crazy 8” goal of $2,888,888.88.
Donors from six counties helped achieve the charity’s fundraising goal with the total amounting to $2,893,273 in 175 days. The set goal triggered an additional $400,000 donation from the Wiregrass Foundation.
The $3.3 million will help fund 41 partner nonprofits in Southeast Alabama.
The Wiregrass United Way raises funds in a variety of ways. Many area businesses participate through voluntary payroll deductions. A pacesetter campaign designed to identify the most likely givers helps kick off the effort.
“The goal is to have an impact with the dollars that people have trusted us with in the six-county area,” Chief Executive Officer Walter Hill said at a celebratory event on Friday. “That’s the goal. To raise the money to have an impact in our area – to improve people lives. That’s what these dollars will do.”
Hill said the funds distribution process will begin on Feb. 11 with volunteers visiting partner agencies. The extra $400,000 will go toward a variety of special projects.
