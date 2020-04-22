ENTERPRISE - A COVID-related death attributed to Coffee County by state officials on Tuesday was wrongfully reported, according to the county’s emergency management office.
Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said in an email that the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated Wednesday and the death was removed, reflecting the county has no coronavirus deaths.
Brown said his department depends on information provided by ADPH regarding the number of tests administered, positive cases, and deaths related to COVID-19.
“We regret when these numbers are falsely reported as this adds to confusion and trust in the reliability of reported numbers, but commend ADPH for correcting information that is discovered to be inaccurate or faulty,” Brown said.
ADPH noted that after an investigation, the agency removed the death from the records.
As of Wednesday morning, Coffee County was reporting 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
