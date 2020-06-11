Local media personality Ann Varnum, who entertained and educated thousands via Dothan's WTVY television station for nearly 50 years, died Wednesday night. She was 80.
Varnum was well-known for her dedication to the community and to her family, being a wife, mother, and grandmother.
"Ann Varnum was a Godly woman who loved to worship," said the Rev. Rusty Milton of Dothan's First Presbyterian Church. "Her story is a story of redemption. She rested in the righteousness she had from Christ in her best day, and in her worst day."
Varnum was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Dothan. After graduating from Geneva High School, she attended Huntington College in Montgomery, where she received a degree in speech/English, and then attended Auburn University.
After college, Varnum began a career in teaching with stops in Tuskegee, Beauregard, Oxford, and eventually in Dothan, where she remained.
According to WTVY’s website, Varnum began working at the station in 1974, and remained on the station's staff until developing health problems a few months ago.
Ken Curtis, who worked with Varnum at WTVY, attending Calvary Baptist Church with her for years before Varnum moved her church membership to First Presbyterian Church of Dothan.
“Ann was a gracious lady,” Curtis said. “She lived her beliefs, and she treated everyone equally. I can honestly say what you saw on camera with Ann is what you got off camera.”
According to Curtis, Varnum made a difference in the community in several ways; whether it was helping someone with a need, or praying for someone, she was always eager to help.
During her career with WTVY Varnum had several co-hosts come and go over the years, but Varnum was always dedicated to the Wiregrass area.
She's best remembered for hosting the station's morning show in a career spanning decades. During that time she interviewed television stars like Tom Selleck, Richard Simmons, Garth Brooks, and Dack Rambo.
Varnum was known for sharing her testimony regarding the importance of God and Jesus in her life, and she shared that through a regular column in the Dothan Eagle. Her last column was recently published.
Varnum helped start the Girls' Club in Dothan and the Wiregrass Clearing House, a network of charitable resources and co-founder of Meadowood, a Christ-centered spiritual adventure camp, WTVY noted in its announcement of her death.
She is the author of "Sunny Side Up" and with her sister co-authored two cookbooks, "Field O'Dreams Farm Cookbook" Volumes I and II.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Family First Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
