Less than a year after the Dothan City School Board voted to merge Northview and Dothan into one high school, the combined football team played its first game of the season on Saturday.
The Dothan High Wolves football team traveled to Thompson High School in Alabaster to play Class 6A power Clay-Chalkville.
Clay-Chalkville defeated Dothan 37-14 in the game that started at 3 p.m.
The game marked the first time since 1978 that the city of Dothan is represented by one public high school.
The game is part of a Go Gold charity doubleheader to raise money for Children's Hospital of Alabama and The Elaine Roberts Foundation. The host team, the Thompson Warriors, face Davidson in the second game.
