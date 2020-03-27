Dothan’s Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation announced Friday that two patients awaiting findings from a COVID-19 test have received negative results.
Earlier this week, Extendicare said it had one patient who tested positive for the disease.
The healthcare facility issued two emails Friday. The first said the result from one of the COVID-19 tests was negative. Late Friday afternoon, another email noted the second test came back negative.
The release was signed by Chief Nursing Officer Nathan Chase and Infection Preventionist Shanna Rivers.
“In regards to the resident that tested positive for COVID-19, the resident is doing well and has been in contact with her family on a regular basis.”
The release also noted that the healthcare facility is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, while making the safety of its residents and staff a top priority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.