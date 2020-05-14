The Alabama Forestry Commission has issued a fire danger advisory for 15 counties in south Alabama including Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties in the Wiregrass.
“Dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds are creating dangerous wildfire behavior,” according to the news release. “Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the Commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.
"As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit. In counties under Alabama Department of Environmental Management restrictions, burn permits are issued for agricultural and silvicultural burning only.”
The extended weather forecast shows only a slight chance of rain, mainly isolated thunderstorms, through Memorial Day weekend.
To learn more about AFC, visit www.forestry.alabama.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.