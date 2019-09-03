Fort Rucker officials have released the name of a soldier who died following a training session Sunday.
According to a Tuesday evening press release, the soldier was identified as 1st Lt. William B. Pickel of Cleveland, Tennessee. Pickel was undergoing survival training when he began to suffer from a health-related issue.
Pickel, 30, was transported to Southeast Health via helicopter and died at about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Pickel served in the U.S. Army since 2007 and had combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He was assigned to the 1st Aviation Brigade.
The cause of death is unknown, and Fort Rucker officials continue to investigate the incident. Army officials have notified the next of kin and sent a casualty response team to assist the family.
