A 6-year-old Geneva girl suffered a fatal gunshot wound Sunday morning at her home on East Latimer Avenue.

Christa Screws, a Mulkey Elementary student, was shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson said it appeared to be an accidental shooting. Authorities are investigating.

