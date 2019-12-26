HEADLAND – The pilot who was operating a helicopter that flipped at the airport here on Wednesday evening has died, according to the company that operates the medical flight service.
In a statement Monday morning, Survival Flight said the “pilot tragically passed away after experiencing a sudden heart attack while returning from a cancelled flight, according to preliminary information from the Henry County coroner.
“There were no patients on board. Somehow, Doug Davis heroically brought the helicopter completely back to base and nearly landed it normally, the helicopter rolling onto its side at the last second. Because of what he was able to do, our two other crew members on board the helicopter suffered no injuries and they began lifesaving efforts on the pilot almost immediately.”
Davis died later at the hospital.
“While we’ll wait for an official cause of death from medical authorities, we have no doubt that Doug (Davis) saved the lives of our two crewmembers and perhaps others with his final act,” the statement said.
Here is the original story reported Sunday night:
An air ambulance flipped on its side while trying to land Wednesday at the Headland Municipal Airport.
The helicopter pilot was taken to a Dothan hospital, Headland police Chief Mark Jones said.
"They believe it was medical-related," he said, referring to what caused the crash.
Two other crew members were aboard but were not seriously hurt. The flight was not transporting a patient.
The incident happened about sunset.
"They were probably about 30 feet from the landing pad" when it touched down, Jones said.
Survival Flight bills itself as "a premier emergency medical transportation company" with stations in Alabama and five other states in the South and Midwest, its website says. It flies Pilatus PC-12 single-engine planes and Bell and Sikorsky helicopters.
Reached at the corporate office about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, a man who identified himself as Graham said, "We're not answering any questions at this time" and hung up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.