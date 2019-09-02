William Hugh Armstrong

A missing elderly man was found safe by the Houston County Sheriff's Department Monday night, shortly after it issued a BOLO on its Facebook page.

In the post, the sheriff’s department urged citizens to be on the lookout for William Hugh Armstrong, 78, who was last seen at his residence in the 200 block of Westbrook Road in Dothan at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The post indicated that he was wearing red plaid flannel pajama bottoms and a gold t-shirt when he left the home in a white Toyota 4Runner with Alabama tag: WHA4UA.

The missing person’s report was issued Monday around 6 p.m.

