A missing elderly man was found safe by the Houston County Sheriff's Department Monday night, shortly after it issued a BOLO on its Facebook page.
In the post, the sheriff’s department urged citizens to be on the lookout for William Hugh Armstrong, 78, who was last seen at his residence in the 200 block of Westbrook Road in Dothan at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The post indicated that he was wearing red plaid flannel pajama bottoms and a gold t-shirt when he left the home in a white Toyota 4Runner with Alabama tag: WHA4UA.
The missing person’s report was issued Monday around 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.