The campaigns of the two candidates vying in the July 14 Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District, Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore, will be represented at the Houston County Republican Women’s meeting this Thursday.
Moore is scheduled to be at the event, and campaign manager Dalton Dismukes will represent Coleman, who was previously on the meeting’s list of speakers. A spokesperson for the GOP group said Monday evening that Coleman now has a conflict and Dismukes will be at the meeting.
The meeting will be held at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan at 11 a.m. The deadline to make a lunch reservation is Tuesday at noon. Those who wish to attend but not eat lunch should also make a reservation to ensure seating. You can email hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call 334-392-0705 or text 502-321-2475.
In addition to Moore and Dismukes, others scheduled to attend include: Britney Garner, president of Alabama Federation of Republican Women, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Claudia Hall, representing Southeast Health.
The meeting will observe all coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks and safety measures when serving food. For those who do not have a mask, one will be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.