Storms that moved through the Wiregrass area Sunday night and into Monday morning caused significant damage and are responsible for at least one death, emergency management officials said.
Houston County received the most damage on the southwest portion of the county between U.S. Hwy. 84 West and Brannon Stand Road.
Multiple homes located on Bob Hall Road and Nottingham Way off Brannon Stand Road and Fortner Street Extension reported severe damage.
“From the information I have collected, this is the hardest hit area in Houston County,” said Dothan/Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah. “Multiple homes were damaged; multiple trees are down, including down power lines.”
According to Judah, Max Snell Farm Equipment in the Bay Springs community also received severe damage.
“The National Weather Service is currently in the process of reviewing the weather from Sunday evening to determine if the damage is related to tornadic activity or straight-line winds,” Judah said.
With the excessive amount of rain received up north, the Corp of Army Engineers contacted Judah informing him residents near the river in Columbia and Gordon should prepare for minor flooding.
“Residents could see the river reach 108 to 110 feet,” Judah said. “We will be monitoring the area to make sure the risk of flooding doesn't increase to excessive flooding. Residents should be prepared to see at least minimal flooding. Also, those utilizing the river should be extremely careful. The current will be strong once the water is released. Residents will notice the increase in river levels Monday, Tuesday, and possible Wednesday.”
No deaths have been reported in Houston County. One death was reported in Henry County when a family’s mobile home rolled on top of the homeowner, claiming the life of Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61, of Haleburg.
Additional damage was reported in Henry County in Thomas Mill Creek, Newville, and Tumbleton. Widespread power outages were also reported in these communities.
Geneva County and Dale County are also reporting damage, but no fatalities.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said multiple homes were damaged; downed trees and power outages were reported in the west end of the county near Samson and Coffee Springs.
“We have no fatalities that have been reported,” Helms said. “However, we have had a mother and a daughter that were blown out of a mobile home, before the home turned over. The two are fine.”
According to Helms, power companies are working to restore power outages and road and bridge departments are working non-stop in clearing debris from the roadways.
Dale County is reporting most of its weather on the north end of the county near Skipperville, Ariton, and the Echo community.
“We have a lot of structural damage reported along with down trees,” said Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum. “Power lines are currently down in several areas. However all departments are working to get everything cleaned up and power restored as soon as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.