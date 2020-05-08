GORDON — Law enforcement officials have identified the couple who died in an early Thursday morning fire here as Lloyd Pye Jr., 66, and his wife, Judy Pye, 73.
Officials say the bodies have been sent for autopsies.
The state fire marshal is continuing the investigation of the residence that was destroyed by the fire. On Thursday, state and county fire and law enforcement personnel were on the scene, gathering evidence related to the fatal blaze.
When several volunteer fire departments responded to the 1:57 a.m. call on County Road 101 near Mac- Arthur Road, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, the bodies were discovered.
Firefighters from Gordon, Lucy, Pansey and Cottonwood battled the blaze that destroyed the house.
A possible preliminary cause of the fire has not been released.
