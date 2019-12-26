A man from Enterprise was killed and two other people were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck in Holmes County, Florida, that involved four vehicles.
According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2018 Ford Mustang driven by Robert Wayne Lupin of Enterprise was traveling northbound on State Road 79 at 4:22 p.m. passing a 2015 GMC pickup driven by Nicholas Coatney of Chipley, Florida, in a no-passing zone.
A 2018 Toyota sedan driven by Ruby Grizzell of McMinnville, Tennessee, was traveling southbound, with a 2010 Subaru sedan driven by Jerry McGill of Panama City, Florida, behind the Toyota.
The Ford collided with the GMC and the Toyota. As a result of the collisions, debris then struck the Subaru.
The collisions caused the Ford to overturn multiple times and the driver was ejected. The Ford came to final rest on the west shoulder facing in a westerly direction.
The driver of the Ford came to final rest on the southbound travel lane of State Road 79.
The GMC came to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of the road facing in a northerly direction. The Toyota came to final rest on the west shoulder facing in a southerly direction. The Subaru came to final rest on the west shoulder facing in a southerly direction.
Ruby Grizzell was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical with serious injuries. A passenger, Gary Grizzell, also of McMinnville, was taken to Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida, with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
