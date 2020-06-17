COLUMBIA — Rescuers will resume searching Thursday for a man who went missing on the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday while assisting his son, who was struggling in the water’s current.
Multiple Alabama and Georgia agencies are searching for the man, who has not been identified. His son, 9, safely emerged from the river.
The search is being conducted in multiple areas of the river, and dogs are assisting rescuers, said Chris Judah, Houston County Emergency Management director.
The family launched a boat from the Omussee Park boat landing in southeast Houston County. The Chattahoochee River is in the jurisdiction of Georgia.
According to initial reports, three family members were boating when the father, 40, fell overboard. When first responders arrived after the man’s wife called for help, the mother and son were safely on the boat, Judah said.
Columbia police Chief Phillip Killingsworth said Wednesday that it appears the man was assisting his son in a rough current while swimming when he went under the water and did not resurface.
First responders looked until late Tuesday. They resumed the search around 7 a.m. Wednesday and worked to about 7:30 p.m. They plan to start again at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Agencies assisting the Columbia Police and Columbia Fire/Rescue departments are the Dothan-Houston County, Early County and Houston County emergency management agencies; Henry County and Houston County sheriff’s offices; Houston County Dive/Rescue; and Regional Land and Water.
