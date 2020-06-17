COLUMBIA - The man emergency officials are searching for in the Chattahoochee River near here entered the water from a boat to assist his son who was having difficulty fighting the current while swimming, and the father was unable to get back to the boat, the Columbia police chief said this morning.
Chief Phillip Killingsworth told the Eagle that it appears the man, who has not been identified, was assisting his son in a rough current on Tuesday when he went under the water and did not resurface. The boy was able to get out of the water safely.
Multiple first responders searched until late Tuesday night for the man who was boating with his family.
Tuesday’s search ended around midnight, but the search began again just after 7 this morning.
“Right now we have multiple agencies from Alabama and Georgia back on the water searching for the missing man,” said Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said. “This morning we are searching the Omussee Creek boat launch area. Georgia officials are searching just north of the area.”
The Chattahoochee is under the jurisdiction of Georgia.
According to initial reports, the three family members were boating when the 40-year-old father fell overboard. When first responders arrived after the man’s wife called for help, the mother and their son were safe on the boat, Judah said.
Agencies assisting the Columbia Police and Columbia Fire/Rescue include: the Dothan-Houston County EMA, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMA, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Dive/Rescue, Regional Land and Water, and Early County Georgia EMA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.