COLUMBIA — Rescuers continued searching late Wednesday for a man who went missing on the Chattahoochee River Tuesday while assisting his son, who was struggling in the water’s current.
Multiple Alabama and Georgia agencies are searching for the missing man, who has not been identified. His 9-year-old son emerged from the river safely.
The search is being conducted in multiple areas of the river and dogs are assisting rescuers, said Houston County Emergency Management Director Chris Judah. The family launched the boat from Omussee Park boat landing in southeast Houston County. The Chattahoochee River is in the jurisdiction of Georgia.
According to initial reports, the three family members were boating when the 40-year-old father fell overboard. When first responders arrived after the man’s wife called for help, the mother and their son were safe on the boat, Judah said.
Columbia Police Chief Phillip Killingsworth told the Eagle at the scene Wednesday that it appears the man was assisting his son in a rough current while swimming when he went under the water and did not resurface.
Multiple first responders searched until late Tuesday night and resumed the search around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Agencies assisting the Columbia Police and Columbia Fire/Rescue include: the Dothan-Houston County EMA, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMA, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Dive/Rescue, Regional Land and Water, and Early County Georgia EMA.
