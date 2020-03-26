As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 500 in Alabama Thursday, Houston and Pike counties remained the only two Wiregrass counties reporting positive cases.
As of Thursday evening, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 531 cases of the COVID-19 in the state, including three in Houston County and two in Pike County.
ADPH reported that one person in Jackson County located in the northeastern section of the state died from the disease. It also noted that 4,082 tests have been performed, although some tests done at commercial labs may not be recorded if the results were negative.
Earlier Thursday, Coffee County also had a confirmed case, but that information was revised later, removing the county from the list. The mistake was a result of a reporting error, officials said.
In Dothan, Southeast Health reported that its positive COVID-19 tests results remained at four Thursday, and it was still awaiting 16 test results, including those of 13 hospital inpatients. The healthcare facility reported 42 negative test results have been returned.
The difference in the ADPH’s ongoing tally of positive cases and actual cases reported in some counties is that ADPH only accounts for in-county patients.
Southeast Health’s first case was reported last week, and that person, who is from Georgia, is still a patient, the hospital confirmed. No other information has been released concerning other patients. Flowers Hospital has not reported any confirmed cases at its facility.
On Monday, Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation in Dothan announced that it had one patient who had tested positive and two others waiting coronavirus test results. As of Thursday evening, test results had not been returned.
On Wednesday, Troy University announced a student and faculty member both tested positive for coronavirus.
In a teleconference with the media, school officials said the student was a female from Monroe County who self-reported a positive result for the virus following Spring break. A faculty member from Montgomery County also tested positive.
After returning from Spring break, the student returned to off-campus housing in Troy from March 16-17, according to Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves. By that time, Troy’s campus was not conducting in-person classes. Reeves did not have information about how the student contracted the virus.
For the latest information available on the coronavirus visit, https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
