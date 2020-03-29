The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at Dothan’s Southeast Health increased to nine, and the total cases of Houston County residents testing positive reached seven Sunday night.
In addition to the nine positive coronavirus test results, the hospital’s website notes it has 21 tests pending, including 15 inpatients who are awaiting results, and has received 65 negative test results since it began testing earlier this month.
Positive cases in Alabama surpassed 800 Sunday afternoon, reaching 827, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard on its website.
In the Wiregrass, there are still only three counties reporting positive test results — Houston, Pike and Covington. The ADPH reports: Houston with seven, up one from early Sunday; Pike four and Covington two.
Health officials said the ADPH’s confirmed cases are recorded in the patient’s county of residence, and out-of-state patients are not added to the county’s total.
Although Southeast Health does not release information about patients, it was confirmed that Houston County’s first reported positive case was a patient from Georgia.
There have been no deaths associated with the virus in the Wiregrass, although the ADPH is reporting four deaths in the state.
The Opelika-Auburn News reported that six people, including one on Sunday, have died at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika since Friday, according to the Lee County coroner. Information concerning those deaths is being sent to ADPH, and the newspaper reports four of the victims were from Chambers County and two from Lee County.
The newspaper added that only one of the Chambers County deaths was reflected on the ADPH count of four fatalities statewide. The other deaths were from Jackson, Madison and Lauderdale counties in north Alabama.
With the exception of one update on Friday, Dothan’s Flowers Hospital has not released any information about its COVID-19 testing at that facility, but rather is sending all test data to ADPH for its total count. On Friday, a hospital official said it had no positive test results.
Additionally, Dothan’s Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation reported one positive COVID-19 and two negative test results last week. An article by al.com this weekend stated Extendicare is one of six nursing homes statewide with at least one positive case.
According to ADPH, Jefferson County still leads all counties with 246 confirmed cases.
