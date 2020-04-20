HALEBURG - Sunday night storms have claimed the life of a Henry County man.
Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61, died after the storm hit his mobile home late Sunday night near the area of county roads 26 and 103, said Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox.
“There is no doubt Mr. Williams’ death is weather-related,” Maddox said Monday morning. “His son and wife had stayed in the bedroom area, while Mr. Williams went to turn on the television to check the weather. The trailer rolled and landed on top of Mr. Williams, killing him. The son and wife were able to exit the home and are OK."
Henry County Coroner Derek Wright assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
Maddox also confirmed additional damage in the area of Thomas Mill Creek, Newville, and Tumbleton in the county. Widespread power outages were also reported across the county.
