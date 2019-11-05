Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and a lot of restaurants and businesses are offering free food and other services.
If you’d like to take advantage of these offers, please be aware that participation may vary, and you may need to provide proof of military service.
Here’s a list of what we have so far:
Applebee’s
Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal from a menu of eight entrees: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger; 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin; Chicken Tenders Platter; Double Crunch Shrimp; Fiesta Lime Chicken; Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad; Oriental Chicken Salad; or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.
Chicken Salad Chick
Veterans or active duty military get a free Chick Special and regular drink.
Chili’s
Veterans receive a complimentary meal from special entrée choices including Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, or Cajun Chicken Pasta.
CiCi’s Pizza
Active duty or retire military get a free unlimited buffet on Nov. 11.
Cracker Barrel
On Nov. 11, all U.S. military veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca Cola Cake.
Huddle House
Active duty, retired, or veterans get a free order of sweet cakes Nov. 8-11.
IHOP
Active duty and retired veterans receive a free breakfast on Nov. 11.
Little Caesars
On Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce drink.
Logan’s Roadhouse
On Nov. 11 from 3-6 p.m., veterans and active duty military receive a free American Roadhouse Meal.
Metro Diner
Metro Diner will offer 50 percent off for active and retire military on Nov. 11.
Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J is offering all active duty and retired military a free Pilot coffee and PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza or breakfast grill item Nov. 8-11.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. Appetizers include Sweet Chili Shrimp; Mozzarella Cheesesticks; Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp; Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms; Lobster and Langostino Pizza; Signature Shrimp Cocktail or Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip. Desserts include Vanilla Bean Cheesecake; Key Lime Pie; Warm Apple Crostada; Chocolate Wave; or Brownie Overboard.
Shoney’s
Veterans receive free all you care to eat Breakfast Bar on Nov. 11 until 11 a.m.
Texas Roadhouse
Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free lunch on Nov. 11 at Texas Roadhouse. Offer good from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. off special menu of 10 entrée choices.
Other discounts
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond is offering VetReward subscribers with 25 percent off their purchases for shopping through Nov. 9-Nov. 11.
Kohl’s
Thursday Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 11, Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount for all active and former military personnel and their families by offering a 30 percent off in-store discount. Kohl’s typically offering a 15 percent in-store discount on Military Mondays.
Publix
Publix is offering veterans, active military personnel and their families 10 percent discount on Veterans Day.
SportsClips
Some SportsClips locations are offering free haircuts to service members and veterans - check here for participating stores and store hours.
