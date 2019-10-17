Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority members hope a new twist on an old building turns the city into a more “Instagrammable” location.
DDRA board members voted this week to spend about $3,800 on a set of vinyl “overlays” that will cover the boarded-up windows that front the former Porter Paint building. The overlays essentially create a temporary set of murals – one of which will allow people to interject themselves into photos for social media purposes, said Jessica Parker, DDRA director of merchants and marketing.
“It’s to get people excited to come downtown,” she said.
The overlays serve as a temporary beautification project for the Porter Paint building, which is slated to undergo larger-scale renovations in the future, said Pat Thomas, DDRA board chairman. The DDRA owns the building, located on South Foster Street on the east side between Main Street and the railroad crossing.
Phase I of the project, which will begin next week, will replace the current wood that covers broken or missing windows, said Jamie Bienvenu, DDRA executive director. Once those are replaced, Airo Design will draw up a set of murals for some of the windows, some depicting what it might have looked like inside the building when it was operational, Parker said.
Another of the murals will highlight the Foster Fest events that occur once a month between March and October, she added.
FastSigns will create and install the overlays, and Bienvenu hopes the project is completed in about a month.
The building resides in a historical district, but DDRA officials will coordinate with the city’s planning department to ensure the murals adhere to code. Since the murals are temporary, processing of the request should be speedier than ones that establish more permanent changes, Bienvenu said.
