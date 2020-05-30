Virtual fundraising event set to benefit Wiregrass 2-1-1

Wiregrass 2-1-1 is celebrating 12 years of connecting people and needed services with its annual signature fundraiser “Sip, Celebrate and Give” June 23.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 is an organization focused on providing free in-depth support by connecting people of the Wiregrass to services intended to create a community that does not just survive, but thrives. The organization serves the entire population of the Wiregrass as the region's primary connection to more than 900 community, health, and disaster services.
Due to COVID-19, many non-profit organizations are finding new and interesting ways to stay in touch with the community and their supporters.
This year’s “Sip, Celebrate and Give” will be held live on Facebook www.facebook.com/Wiregrass 2-1-1, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“This is our largest fundraiser,” Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke said. “The fun-filled evening will kick off at 6 p.m. Our emcee for the event will be Misty Huff-Morgan. We will have special guest interviews and the winning ticket for the Green Egg Grill will be drawn during the event. We will also have several items up for auction and so much more. Everyone should make plans to participate.
According to Duke, the event is a way to raise funds for Wiregrass 2-1-1, and provides an opportunity for those who support, volunteer, and dedicate their time to celebrate a major accomplishment of helping the community for the past 12 years.
Roughly 90 percent of the Wiregrass 2-1-1 budget comes from support received from the community.
“This event is huge milestone for us at Wiregrass 2-1-1,” Duke said. “For a nonprofit organization to stay up and running for 12 years, that says a lot. With the support of our fundraisers, we believe the Wiregrass 2-1-1 will be around for many, many more years helping connect members of the community with services available.”
Event sponsorships are still available. Anyone one wishing to sponsor the Sip, Celebrate, and Give 2020 virtual event may make a $250 tax deductible donation. Those sponsoring the event will receive live mentions during the event, your logo will be displayed on all marketing materials for the event and if your business or organization has a pre-produced 30-second commercial, the commercial will be injected into Wiregrass 2-1-1’s stream.
Duke reminds everyone about the 2-1-1 Club.
“The purpose of the 2-1-1 Club is to get 211 supports to contribute $100 each annually to the Wiregrass 2-1-1,” Duke said. “This tax-deductible donation will cover the cost to connect 10 Wiregrass individuals and families to the resources and services that can transform their lives and empower them to a life of self-sufficiency. Don’t forget, Green Egg Grill tickets are still available -- one for $10 or three for $25.
For more information Sip, Celebrate and Give, or to purchase tickets, call 334-836-1963 or visit Wiregrass211.com.
