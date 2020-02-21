Volcano climb reaches goal for helicopter project

At 11:46 p.m. last Saturday, Army Aviation Museum Foundation board member James Bullinger and his guide Estalin Suarez began a cold and windy climb.
Nine hours and 45 minutes later, they reached the top of Cotopaxi, Ecuador’s second-tallest volcano.
Reaching the 19,347-foot summit was a personal best high altitude for Bullinger. It also raised thousands of dollars to restore an Army YH-41A Seneca helicopter stored at the museum at Fort Rucker.
The helicopter was built in 1956 by the Cessna Aircraft Co. It was assigned to the Aviation Test Board at Cairns Army Airfield at Fort Rucker. The aircraft has been in storage for about 50 years and is the last Army YH-41A.
The AAMF wants to display the aircraft at the new Training Support Facility in 2021. The restoration cost is estimated at $9,500. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Climb for the Museum fundraiser had 43 pledges totaling $9,852.
All contributions are tax-deductible, and funds raised above the goal will be applied to future restoration projects.
To contribute, stop by the Museum gift shop, call in your pledge, or pledge online at the AAMF’s Climb webpage at: http://www.armyaviationmuseum.org/army-aviation-museum-foundation/climbforthemuseum/.
According to Bullinger, preparing for the Cotopaxi climb is similar to climbing Mount Everest. Using the concept of high camps (climb high, then sleep low), Bullinger made a series of acclimation climbs on three increasing higher volcanic peaks.
The climbs that started Feb. 10 helped Bullinger’s body adapt to the low oxygen levels in the higher atmosphere.
On Feb. 15, Bullinger and Suarez climbed to the climber’s refuge at 15,959 feet on Cotopaxi to rest, eat, and prepare for their alpine start at 11 p.m. However, rainy weather delayed their start until 11:46 p.m.
The team climbed in zig-zag patterns across the high ice and snow fields on angles ranging between 30 to 50 degrees. On occasions, Bullinger could smell sulfur in the air from the semi-active volcano.
During his eight days in Ecuador, Bullinger lost about 5.5 pounds in body weight due to the heavy calorie burn climbing at high altitude and in the cold.
While in Ecuador, Bullinger sent field reports with photos and videos that are posted on The Army Aviation Museum Foundation’s Facebook page. The postings helped to keep the pledgers up-to-date on the expedition.
Bullinger documented the adventure for his “Bama Hiker” YouTube channel.
“We are very thankful and grateful for the generous donations by so many people to the Museum Foundation and this project to restore the YH-41A,” Bullinger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.