Providing assistance and encouragement to assist Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas is the goal of multiple local non-profit agencies and Paul Wright.
Wright, Wiregrass 2-1-1, Helping Hands of Dothan, and the Preemie Project have teamed up to collect non-perishable items for those living in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian.
“After watching news coverage of Dorian and seeing how people in the Bahamas were affected, I knew I needed to help,” Wright said. “I actually watched a father carrying his little child, search for food in garbage bins, all while he was trying to find his wife, whom he had got separated from during the hurricane. Seeing that, touched me, and I knew I was not the only one in the Wiregrass area who felt the need to help.”
Wright knew after watching the news coverage he had to make one phone call, and that call was to David Duke, the executive director of Wiregrass 2-1-1.
“After speaking with David, the ball started rolling,” Wright said. “David made a few calls, and well, here we all are helping those in need. But supplies and volunteers are still needed.”
A collection spot has been designated at the Houston County Farm Center and will be open through Wednesday at 2 p.m. Supplies needed include small boxes, hygiene items, bottled water, non-perishable food times, water proof matches, toothbrushes, ponchos (no clothing).
“This is just a really great way for the community to come together and help our neighbors in need,” Duke said. “The Wiregrass is filled with caring and loving people that are dedicated to helping anyone in need, and I know this project will be no different.”
Once the items are collected, volunteers will box the items for adults and children. Through Helping Hands of Dothan and the Preemie Project, the boxes will be sent to those affected in the Bahamas, Duke said.
Along with collecting items for the hurricane victims, Wright is also asking anyone who wishes to participate in writing a letter or sign a card with a message of encouragement to those affected in the Bahamas.
“By sending a message of encouragement, we are letting those affected by the hurricane know, they are in our thoughts and prayers,” Wright said.
For more information regarding volunteering or questions regarding donations accepted, call 334-350-0283.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.