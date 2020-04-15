If you’re waiting for a stimulus check from the federal government, the IRS has launched its online tracker so people can see if a check is on its way.
The tracker went live today as millions of Economic Impact Payments were deposited into bank accounts for those who have direct deposit associated with a recent tax return.
To use the tracker, you will need to input a Social Security number, birthdate and zip code.
The IRS will begin sending mailed checks later this month to those who do not have a direct deposit account set up.
Individuals earning up to $75,000 will receive a $1,200 check and married couples who file jointly and earn $150,000 or less will receive $2,400. If a salary is above these benchmark amounts, the check will be reduced by $5 for each $100 over the amount. Single tax fliers who earn more than $99,000 and joint filers earning more than $198,000 will not receive a stimulus check. Additionally, for each qualifying child, $500 will be added to the stimulus amount.
The IRS notes that no further action is required by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.
The IRS website also allows those who did not file taxes in 2019 and 2018 to input information to see if they qualify for a stimulus check.
The website is: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
