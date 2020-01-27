An English major at Wallace Community College was recently announced a semifinalist for a highly-selective national scholarship.
Grace Poynter, 22, of Gordon, is among 456 finalists for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Almost 1,500 applications were received from across the nation.
Semi-finalists are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others, and leadership, a foundation representative stated.
In April, the foundation will announce which semifinalists will receive the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship and receive key scholarship benefits, including academic and financial advising and up to $40,000 a year to cover the expenses of their undergraduate education.
In 2019, the foundation awarded 61 scholarships and expects to award around the same number this spring.
Poynter is a part-time gymnastics coach and part-time data entry clerk. She is the president of Wallace’s Sigma Kappa Delta chapter, a Rotaract Club member, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member.
She plans to pursue a degree in secondary English education after transferring to Samford University.
