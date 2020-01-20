The First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 W. Main St., will open its Family Life Center as a warming station Monday and Tuesday night.
The Family Life Center is located directly behind the church. The center will serve as a warming station from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. There will be no check-ins past 9 p.m. Cots will be provided. Soup, snacks, coffee, and drinks will also be provided.
Volunteers are needed for two shifts each evening: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.
For additional information on assisting as a volunteer, notify Love In Action International Ministries by Facebook Messenger, email ken.tuck@loveinactionministries.com or call 334-494-4995.
Supplies are also needed to help assist those attending the warming station, such as blankets, pillow cases, snack foods, and Bibles. Items can be dropped off at the Family Life Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.