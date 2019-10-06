A water main that broke at Fort Rucker on Sunday led to a precautionary boil water advisory for all of the main post.
An advisory issued by American Water Enterprises recommended Fort Rucker Water System customers bring water used for cooking, teeth brushing, ice, and drinking to a rolling boil for at least one minute to ensure the water is safe for consumption.
The water can be used for bathing and washing without boiling.
The advisory said American Water is required to collect two bacteriological samples at least 24 hours apart. Results of the tests were expected to be back no later than Wednesday.
The advisory will be lifted after water service and quality are fully restored.
