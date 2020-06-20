Water World celebrating 40 years

Water World season pass-holders, city officials, and members of the media were invited to a soft opening on Saturday in honor of the park’s 40th anniversary.
New slides have been added to the attraction that features a large wave pool, a kiddie pool and picnic facilities in Dothan’s Westgate Park.
It opens to the general public on Saturday, June 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.