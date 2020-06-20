Water World celebrating 40 years

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba reacts after taking a ride on one of the new water slides at Water World on Saturday morning following a ribbon cutting for the new addition to the water park. City officials, VIP and season ticket holders got to experience the new additions to the park.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Water World season pass-holders, city officials, and members of the media were invited to a soft opening on Saturday in honor of the park’s 40th anniversary.

New slides have been added to the attraction that features a large wave pool, a kiddie pool and picnic facilities in Dothan’s Westgate Park.

It opens to the general public on Saturday, June 27.

