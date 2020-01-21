Water World is getting a new kiddie pool area ahead of the summer season.
Originally, officials planned to renovate and expand the existing kiddie pool.
“As we looked at that facility, it became apparent that it was really not reusable,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said at the Dothan city commission’s board meeting on Tuesday. “A lot of code-related issues made it essentially cost-prohibitive to repair it.”
Officials decided to move forward with designing and engineering a new kiddie pool at a separate location in the park that would allow for future construction projects in other phases of the Water World improvement projects, like the lazy river.
“This pool will fit nicely into that concept,” Cowper said.
The city commission unanimously approved a $68,000 contract with Barge Design Solutions to design a kiddie pool area in the new location.
Cowper expects to bid out the project to get a contractor to build the pool by the spring so that it will be built before the summer season, along with the triple-flume slides and bowl slide additions.
Commissioner Beth Kenward said she wants people to understand that closing the existing kiddie pool was the right thing to do in this instance.
“I want them to understand that it’s closed for a reason and it’s only because we want to make it better, and usable, and good for the future for our kids,” Kenward said.
Water World is planned to open on Memorial Day with all the new additions, including cabanas.
Other action items:
>> Commissioners awarding a bid and entered into a contract with System Scale Corporation for a 70-foot concrete platform scale for the landfill for $127,000 and issued a Notice to Proceed.
>>Approved a fee structure for the new Wiregrass Public Safety Center, set to open to the public on Jan. 28.
