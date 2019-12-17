Water World officials are proposing raising ticket prices and rental fees for the 2020 season.
Aquatics manager Kelly Carter presented several recommendations to Dothan commissioners Tuesday relating to the water park's fee schedule and operations. Suggestions included charging patrons based on height rather than age and increasing entry fees for all groups.
She proposed the following prices:
• Senior citizens and children under 2 or 37”, $2
• Children aged 3 to 12, or between 37” to 50”, $14
• Ages 13 and up, or above 50”, $16
During the 2019 season, ticket prices and other fees were reduced when foundation issues with the triple slides were discovered and the attraction was removed from use. Carter compared recommendations with 2018 prices and schedules.
Previously, entry was free for seniors and young toddlers, and $9 for children under 13 and $12 for adults.
“We haven’t raised prices in over a decade,” Carter said, adding that discussions with city manager Kevin Cowper led to deciding that prices need to be raised to recoup much of the city’s costs associated with operating the water park.
Carter suggested decreasing the price of individual season passes to $60, down from $85 in 2018, due to regard for an individual market study. She noted that Water World does not sell many single-person passes.
She suggested further pricing for immediate families:
• 2, $115; $15 decrease
• 3, $170; $10 increase
• 4, $225; $45 increase
• 5, $280; $80 increase
• 6, $335; $115 increase
Special citizens will be charged $10 for season passes, which are valid for 70-90 days depending on the season. A two-week pre-season sale will discount tickets to $50 per person.
Pavilions could be rented in halves for $75 or as a whole for $150, a steep increase from the $35 that was previously being charged. Cabana rentals, which would be new to Water World, are suggested to cost $50 a day.
Fees for tube rentals could go up $3 with $1 being a refundable deposit for returning the float by the end of the day under the proposed plan. The cost for private parties could increase from $500 an hour to $750 an hour, with the provision that every person over 400 would cost $2.
Carter and Leisure Services Director Elston Jones also recommended maintain the schedule the city adopted for the 2019 for hours of operation.
The proposed schedule would keep Water World closed on Monday. Jones said it would allow time for maintenance and provide the ability to give its teenage employees a day off, which could help retention rates for the season.
The park would be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
When Water World introduced the Great White, ticket sales rose 28%. With new prices, if next year gives the tourist attraction the same increase, the city will be able to recoup 94% of its costs associated with day-to-day operations.
Officials are hoping that the triple flume and bowl slides, as well as kiddie pool upgrades, will cause a larger uptick in traffic.
Commissioner Kevin Dorsey asked Cowper to look into Troy University completing a fair market price study to determine if the rates are appropriate for the services and affordable for the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.