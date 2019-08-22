DIRECTV has been beaming programming into Brenda Mowbray’s Houston County home for roughly 27 years, but the longtime customer, frustrated by the absence of the local WDHN presence, is considering a change in providers.
Local WDHN viewers have become caught in the middle of a contract dispute between Nexstar Media and AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, and local subscribers have been without Channel 18 since July 4 after AT&T abruptly took it off the lineup amid negotiations for contract renewal.
“I called DIRECTV and they sent me one of those stupid antennas and, of course, it doesn’t work,” she said. “We’re still paying the same every month. We feel like we’re out of the loop as to what’s going on. Of course we miss the local news and weather, you know,” she said.
According to a WDHN story, “DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse did not accept a contract extension offer by Nexstar Media, parent company of WDHN, for the right to continue to air your favorite news stories around the Dothan area.”
Missing for subscribers are WDHN News at 5, 6, and 10, “Wake up Wiregrass,” emergency service updates, and TV show programming.
A possibly overlooked issue of DIRECTV’s blackout of all Nexstar channels is a problem of public safety for some Wiregrass customers, according to Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah, Dothan-Houston County EMA director.
“WDHN is one of the official emergency notification channels, especially for anything at plant Farley, weather events, or other events going on – tornado, hurricane evacuations…,” Judah said. “They are one of our official notification mediums, so those subscribers that are losing WDHN are losing that notification and have to seek that elsewhere.”
More than 120 stations, which include ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC affiliates, in 97 markets across the nation went dark at midnight on July 4.
Both entities have published press releases blaming the other for an inability to come to an agreement.
“Nexstar wants to nearly double the retransmission fees we pay, which we cannot accept while still providing choice and value to you. We’ve spent the past weeks making multiple good faith proposals, but Nexstar is still trying to force us to accept an unreasonable price point, knowing that it could directly impact you,” reads a statement from an AT&T webpage dedicated to the dispute.
A July 11 press release from Nexstar seems to disagree with the statement: “Nexstar wants nothing more than to bring its programming back to viewers by completing a new fair market agreement with AT&T and continues to negotiate in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV. Nexstar has offered AT&T/DIRECTV the same rates it offered to other large distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations with in 2019 to date.”
The Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency is not getting in the middle of negotiations, Judah said, but did make DIRECTV aware of WDHN’s official emergency notification outlet status in the tri-state area.
“It is important to let people know of hurricane evacuations, to inform them about weather events to keep our citizens safe and to keep them abreast of what’s going on,” Judah said. “It’s a major asset. I’ve received several calls from concerned citizens.”
WDHN referred the Dothan Eagle to Nexstar to comment on the matter, but a representative said they could not offer further information at this time.
Regardless of who is at fault, however, it’s WDHN fans with DIRECTV cable who are getting the brunt of the channel outage.
Mowbray isn’t getting what she’s paying for. While many others reportedly received a one-time $75 credit on their bill, Mowbray said she was denied any financial reimbursement. In fact, she said her bill increased last month.
There are other local news stations available with cable packages, but Mowbray said she prefers WDHN and the television shows that come with the channel.
“I’m just frustrated. We just like our local news and I don’t think it’s fair. There’s no excuse for this,” she said.
A DIRECTV customer in Enterprise has similar sentiments, saying that watching WDHN news in the evening has been a kind of family tradition.
“We just got in the habit of watching them and we really enjoy the news. I’m not a huge TV watcher, but we do watch football and golf, and we would not be happy if there was a sporting event that we wanted to watch and didn’t have access to,” Johnna Roberts said.
“I immediately called DIRECTV. They shifted the blame onto Nexstar, so we don’t know what to believe. We keep checking every day to see maybe if it’s come back over.”
Roberts said she was not offered a financial credit or antenna for the removal of the channel that was listed in the package when she signed up for it.
AT&T announced that it had lost 946,000 subscribers in the second fiscal quarter of 2019, bringing the total year decline to 2.3 million. The company noted 778,000 net losses of TV subscribers were “due to an increase in customers rolling off promotional discounts, competition and lower gross ads due to a focus on the long-term value customer base.”
The company will likely experience continued heavy losses of premium TV subscribers as those with heavily-discounted plans leave the company when their plans expire. AT&T listed that 1 million remain on the two-year pricing promotion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.