Melissa Rezabek is surprisingly positive.
A mixed media and mural artist, Rezabek has watched her workload dwindle in the last few weeks. But instead of dwelling on it, she’s focused on other things – like making plant signs for her garden or trying to do other art to make money.
“In this darkness right now, if people could see the least little things as blessings, we would be in a better place,” said Rezabek, who owns Off the Wallz Odd Ballz.
Like Rezabek, people have had to adjust to life under COVID-19. Activities had been limited, but things tightened up even more with a Friday health order by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey that closed non-essential businesses until April 17.
Libraries and movie theaters are closed, along with bookstores and retail stores. Students are finishing the school year at home with online learning. Instead of waiting in a lobby seating area for a doctor’s appointment, you may be asked to wait in your car. Finding what you need at the grocery store can be hit or miss. Playgrounds are closed and churches have revamped how they worship. Telecommuting is the new work day for many.
Most restaurants are doing take-out, curbside, or even delivery since customers can’t dine in establishments. Some have altered their hours and others, like KBC in downtown Dothan, have chosen to close temporarily.
Everything you touch gives you pause. People are asked to stay home.
Rezabek hopes to apply for unemployment, but she’s not sure if she’ll qualify for it and has been unable to get through to even apply. She has been painting indoor murals and window murals for 30 years. She does a lot of seasonal window murals, especially for restaurants.
“Anything is a canvas to me,” she said. “I’m all the time trying to come up with something new.”
Things had been looking like 2020 would be a good year. As the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt locally, Rezabek did window murals for a few restaurants that wanted to let customers know they were still open and offered curbside. Everything has been on hold since.
“I felt like I helped out just a little bit,” she said.
At Mr. Coffee Bean on Westgate Parkway in Dothan, Rezabek’s window art tells Chris Green’s customers that the small coffee shop and bakery is still open for take-out orders. Green will even bring it to your car if you’re not comfortable getting out.
Along with extra cleaning and sanitizing, Green took out tables he had for customers to sit and enjoy their coffee. Now, he has seating spread out for customers willing to wait for orders but who can’t stand for very long.
“We adjust − just adjust on the fly,” Green said. “I’ve not let anybody go; I’ve not laid anybody off, but I have cut back on manhours. I was doing about 150 manhours a week, now I’m down to about 110-ish. I had one employee ask if she could just stay at home.”
Regular customers are still stopping by for their coffee and cinnamon rolls, including the two-pound cinnamon rolls that Mr. Coffee Bean has become known for. Some customers are calling orders in or using delivery apps. He had one older couple come in and place an order, telling Green he was on their list of local eateries to support during the closures.
“The appeal to save the local guy in Dothan is out there,” Green said. “Dothan is a resilient community.”
