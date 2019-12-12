The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens' holiday event Gardens Aglow scheduled for Friday night has been moved to Saturday due to expected inclement weather on Friday. The display will be open from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per person and free for children 8 and under. The gardens will continue the weekly holiday light display on Fridays until Dec. 27.
