Gardens Aglow changes show to Saturday this week

Spectators walk among the lights at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens during Gardens Aglow last Friday night. The Gardens Aglow scheduled for tonight has been moved to Saturday due to expected inclement weather on Friday. The display will be open from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $8 per person and free for children 8 and under. The gardens will continue the weekly holiday light display on Fridays until Dec. 27.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

